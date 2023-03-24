Members of the Jaffray Fire Department are at the Tie Lake transfer station putting out a fire in the metal pile.

“The fire broke out in one of the metal piles on site and our crew will remain on scene until it has been fully extinguished and cooled,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Michael Hockley.

The transfer station is still open but residents should stay away from emergency vehicles still on the scene.

“While the transfer station is open, it would be helpful for people to avoid the site if possible for the next few hours. If you don’t need to drop off your garbage this afternoon, we’d ask you wait until this evening to avoid additional congestion at the site,” adds Hockley.

- Advertisement -

Six firefighters and three pieces of apparatus responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.