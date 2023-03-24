In an effort to help modernize and expand services in public libraries, the B.C. government is investing $45 million.

That money will be split amongst all 71 public libraries across the province.

“We love our local public libraries. They are a vital part of vibrant communities, delivering services we rely on every day,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs Anne Kang in a release.

“From offering regular access to the internet, to delivering programs for families, newcomers, job seekers and seniors, this funding will go a long way to ensure libraries are helping people stay connected, access information and continue their lifelong learning.”

This extra funding will be on top of the annual operating funding libraries already receive.

It will be up to individual libraries to use the money as they see fit, whether means longer operating hours, more support for community programs or upgrades to online systems.

“With over 60 million visits per year, public libraries make life more affordable, foster lifelong learning and community connections, and provide vulnerable people with a welcoming space to access services,” said British Columbia Library Association executive director Rina Hadziev.

Libraries should be receiving the money by Mar. 31.