Following the fire at the Golden courthouse, court matters are being moved to Invermere.

All criminal, youth, family, or small claims matters will be heard in the Invermere courthouse at 645 7th Avenue.

If you are supposed to appear in court for a traffic, ticket, or bylaw matter, you will need to go to the Ramada Golden Hotel.

The fire destroyed the courthouse on Mar. 13 and police deemed it arson.

One firefighter was injured while fighting the blaze.