Two people have been arrested after the Elk Valley RCMP tracked down a work truck stolen from the Elkview Mine site near Elkford.

When the truck was reported stolen tracking information was given which led police to the Jaffray area.

The Cranbrook RCMP, a Police Dog Service team and a drone assisted the Elk Valley RCMP in the search and located the vehicle abandoned.

Police then followed two suspects on foot to a narrow canyon where they were safely arrested.

According to the Elk Valley RCMP drugs and bear spray were dropped along the trail of the two suspects leading away from the truck.

A 20-year-old Caucasian male and a 19-year-old Caucasian female from southern Alberta, were dropped off at the lodging cells in Sparwood to be held until a bail hearing.

“A quickly evolving joint operation between detachments and units are a regular event at times in the Southeast Kootenay and this event was quickly brought to conclusion with no injuries to the suspects or officers involved or additional damage to any property. Our investigation is ongoing,” said S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen.