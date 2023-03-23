The Cranbrook Bucks have two games remaining before the playoffs, as they get set for a back-to-back against the Prince George Spruce Kings.

“It’s a team we’re pretty familiar with over the past few years, and with last year’s playoffs,” said head coach and GM Ryan Donald.

The Spruce Kings are hungry for wins as they are in an extremely tight battle for home-ice advantage in the playoffs.

The Bucks are securely second in the Interior Division, while five teams are within reach of third and it will all depend on how they play this weekend.

Donald says the Spruce Kings will be a good matchup to help get ready for the playoffs.

“They typically play with structure, they’re going to play heavy and play hard and be a difficult team to get on the inside of. It will prepare us hopefully pretty well for playoffs as well.”

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Friday night at home followed by another game on Saturday.