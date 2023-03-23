The Kimberley Dynamiters are on to the KIJHL Teck Cup Finals after eliminating the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks in a close 4-3 win.

“We were pretty fortunate to be healthy and have a good start at home,” said head coach Derek Stuart.

“Last night’s game four was definitely the hardest and Beaver Valley gave it everything they had, but we didn’t quit we came back and found a way to get it done in the second period and late in the third too.”

The Nitros have some time off before the next series as Revelstoke and Princeton are tied 2-2.

Stuart isn’t worried about the time off between series.

“We’re going to take a few days off here, rest and decompress. Lick our wounds a little bit and get ready to go either Sunday or Monday, whenever their series ends,” he added.

“I don’t think overall it’s going to have an effect. We’re going to get some practices in and make sure they’re high tempo and do everything we can to be ready for next Friday.”