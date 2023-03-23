Representatives of the Royal BC Museum will be in Cranbrook to get feedback on its modernization efforts.

“Royal BC Museum CEO Alicia Dubois will begin with this interactive session, sharing where we are now, the hard work ahead and asking for your vital input on the museum’s future,” said the RBCM.

Feedback from these sessions will be used to inform the museum’s engagement strategy.

The in-person events are used alongside virtual meetings and a survey to gather the public’s thoughts.

“Its intent will be to connect with British Columbians and understand how they’d like to be engaged and how the museum can create dialogue spaces that foster safe, thoughtful, and honest communication,” said the RBCM.

The dialogue session in Cranbrook will be hosted at the History Centre on Mar. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can RSVP to the free event through the link below.

