Spring is in the air and that means it’s almost time for sipping drinks and enjoying a meal on an outdoor patio.

To help local businesses, the City of Cranbrook has released a patio guide to help navigate the necessary permits needed to establish a patio space.

“Summer is a time to relax and enjoy the great outdoors, and we’re thrilled to be able to help businesses create amazing patio spaces that will enhance our city’s vibe,” says Darren Brewer, Economic Development Officer for the City of Cranbrook.

“We hope that our Patio Guide will inspire more businesses to take advantage of our beautiful weather and create unique and inviting outdoor dining experiences.”

The city is hoping that more outdoor dining areas will help revitalize the downtown and draw in visitors.

The full guide can be found using this link.