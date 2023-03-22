A dust advisory was issued for Sparwood, as high concentrations of coarse particulate matter have been found in the area.

Environment Canada officials expect it to last until rain or snow falls, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

There is a chance rain or snow may fall on the region sometime between Thursday night and Saturday.

“Exposure is particularly a concern for individuals with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease, and diabetes; respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants, and older adults,” said Environment Canada officials.

“Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.”

Officials said dust levels tend to be higher around busy roads and industrial operations.

You should keep an eye out for a number of symptoms, and say indoors as much you can while the advisory is in effect.

“Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider,” said Environment Canada.

The advisory will stay in effect until further notice.

More: Sparwood Dust Advisory (Environment Canada)