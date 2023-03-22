Crews with Cranbrook’s Public Works are getting ready for their annual spring clean-up operations.

City staff said workers will start in the coming days with the boulevards and sidewalks along Victoria Avenue and Highway 3.

Officials expect the job to take three to five weeks, and signs, cones and temporary lane closures will be in place as the crew moves along.

“Over the next few weeks, our street sweeping team will be on the roads to start spring cleanup on our Priority 1 routes,” said city officials. “As the street-sweeping operations get going, we will provide up-to-date information about which areas we are working in, so residents in those areas can park off street wherever possible to ensure the best clean up.”

Drivers are asked to slow down and move over to give Public Works staff room to work safely.