Cranbrook RCMP is following up on a break, enter and theft that targeted Encore Brewing early Tueday morning.

Police said a significant amount of tools and other items were taken in the incident.

Later in the day, a 39-year-old Cranbrook resident was arrested, with charges pending.

RCMP officials said the investigation led to an address along Patterson Street, where a search of an outbuilding found most of the stolen items.

That said, the investigation is ongoing and a bowling lane computer, a milkshake machine and several tool batteries are still missing.