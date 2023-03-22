Listen Live

Cranbrook RCMP investigating Encore Brewing break and enter

By Ryley McCormack
(MyEastKootenayNow.com staff)

Cranbrook RCMP is following up on a break, enter and theft that targeted Encore Brewing early Tueday morning.

Police said a significant amount of tools and other items were taken in the incident.

Later in the day, a 39-year-old Cranbrook resident was arrested, with charges pending.

RCMP officials said the investigation led to an address along Patterson Street, where a search of an outbuilding found most of the stolen items.

That said, the investigation is ongoing and a bowling lane computer, a milkshake machine and several tool batteries are still missing.

