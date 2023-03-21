Work is continuing on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, with fewer major closures expected until the project wraps up.

In a presentation to the RDEK board of directors, associate project director Kathryn Lawrence said the work is on schedule.

There are some days in April when the section of highway will be fully closed.

“We are expecting much fewer extended closures than what we’ve seen in the past. The plan we have right now is four or five days in the first half of April,” she said.

“This is really great news considering that we’ve seen significant closures in the past.”

More closures may be necessary later on in the year.

“We do expect there will be some extended closure says next fall but again it will be vastly reduced.”

She explains some of the work that is left to complete.

“We are on track for substantial completion of the project which will be later this year. That will look like full usage of the highway infrastructure.”

Other work is expected to last until the spring of 2024.

“Final completion will look like final pavement, lane marking and possibly some landscaping restoration work,” she said.

The next full closure dates have been set for noon on Apr. 11 to midnight on Apr. 15.