The District of Invermere will be starting its spring water system flushing next week.

Work is expected to run from Mar. 27 until May 5.

Flushing is done twice a year and District staff said It’s necessary to maintain the quality of the water supply.

Residents may experience some short interruptions in the water service while work is underway.

Water may also be discoloured. This can be fixed by running the cold water tap until it runs clear.

If you have a prolonged outage or discolouration you’re asked to contact the municipal office.