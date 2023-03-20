Police in the Columbia Valley made an arrest on Thursday after a man was caught driving with drugs.

An officer on patrol recognized a prohibited driver and found well over the 2.5 grams allowed for certain substances.

They also located drug paraphernalia they believe to be consistent with drug trafficking.

The arresting officer is also a drug recognition expert and believed the driver was also under the influence.

Police have obtained bodily substances for analysis. The investigation is still ongoing.