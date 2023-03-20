The 2022/23 Female U13 BC Championships start up this week and the event is being hosted in Cranbrook.

Games get underway on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Provincial host committee chair Amy Cross says the team is made up of players from all over the region.

“The local team is an awesome team we’re comprised of girls from Kimberley, Cranbrook, Invermere and Fernie,” she said.

“The girls finished third this year in the Rocky Mountain League in Alberta.”

As the host team, it’s their job to get everything ready.

“As the host city, we’re responsible to book all of the ice surfaces, booking all the refs, and we have to gather donations from the community to support this event as we’re financially responsible for all the costs,” Cross added.

She said the team is grateful to everyone that helped support the tournament.

“We are really, really grateful for those donations, enabling us to bring awareness to girls hockey, which is a huge thing for us. To celebrate these girls, to celebrate their successes and to really showcase the talent we have in Cranbrook.”

There will be four games a day and the tournament will wrap up with the bronze medal game and gold medal game on Sunday.

“We’d like to invite the community out to support our girls. It’s open and free for any community member to come out.”