Mayor Don McCormick is hopeful about the Kimberley Dynamiter’s chances against the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks in the Kootenay Conference Finals.

He says the team has what it takes to beat them and move into the finals.

“I think we’ve faired reasonably well against Beaver Valley through the course of the season and the last couple of seasons. We’re pretty optimistic they’ll pull through.”

He says it’s nice to see the community cheering them on throughout the playoffs.

“The entire community is rallying around them. There were over 1,700 fans in game seven last week which was absolutely amazing.”

The Dynamiters face the Nite Hawks in game one tonight at home.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m.