The RCMP is continuing its investigation into a suspected arson that destroyed the Golden Courthouse and injured a local firefighter.

Crews responded to the fire around 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Police are still looking for a suspect involved in the incident.

“As the investigation is still in its early stages, officers aren’t able to confirm the motive, nor if any suspects have been identified,” said Golden-Field RCMP Corporal James Grandy. “What we can say is that all necessary resources are actively working to advance the investigation.”

BC RCMP Forensic and General Investigative sections are getting a hand from a Golden Fire Department Fire Investigator, Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Fire Service Advisor.

“The courthouse was also home to other agencies, including Service BC. Luckily, given the number of people who rely on in-person services, Service BC is now operating out of the Ministry of Children and Family Development office at 1104 9th Street South,” explains Cpl. Grandy.

Golden-Field RCMP is still asking the public for any information regarding the incident, and they can be contacted at 250-344-2221.