B.C.’s Finance Minister Katrine Conroy will be giving a presentation and answering questions at this month’s Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The lunch will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mar. 24 at the Prestige Rocky Mountain Resort.

It’s open to anyone but you have to register and get tickets using this link.

There won’t be questions taken from the floor. Questions can be pre-submitted using this link.

“B.C. is a great place to live, but people are facing real challenges – not only from global inflation and the pandemic, but from ongoing and systemic challenges,” said Conroy.

“This year’s budget helps protect people who can’t afford today’s high prices and takes action on the issues people care about, like finding affordable housing and accessing health care.”