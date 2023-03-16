The City of Cranbrook is officially age-friendly after getting recognition from the World Health Organization.

City staff said they have been working on getting that recognition since 2017.

“The City of Cranbrook very much appreciates being formally accepted into the World Health Organization’s Global Network for Age-Friendly Cities,” says Mayor Wayne Price.

“This designation would not have been possible without the dedication and advocacy of the Cranbrook Age-Friendly Committee and numerous volunteers throughout the community. Thank you to those who have worked so hard for our community to earn this recognition.”

City staff said the work of the Cranbrook Age-Friendly Committee made it possible.

They said the city has undertaken key steps to improve communication and information on age-friendly activities, resources and news.

“I knew from personal experience the Age-Friendly Community Recognition program was something that could greatly benefit communities large and small. The Age-Friendly concept was a great fit for Cranbrook given its smaller, big city feel, its abundance of volunteers and organizations that work together to make Cranbrook a great place to live for young and old alike,” says Doug Newberry, Cranbrook Age-Friendly Committee.

“The City and Age-Friendly Committee embraced the philosophy of Strollers to Walkers. Meaning what works for us when we are young will also work for us as we age. This idea continues to guide the City of Cranbrook and Age-Friendly Committee as we move forward into the future.”