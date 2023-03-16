The City of Cranbrook will be working to improve residents’ understanding of climate change through a new initiative.

City officials said the initiative was sparked by findings from the recent Cranbrook Environmental public consultation.

The consultation form asked respondents to share their observations, knowledge, attitudes, and beliefs about climate change.

“A solid understanding of the barriers that people in Cranbrook face to taking action against climate change is important for developing a plan aimed at encouraging such actions,” said city officials.

- Advertisement -

Results from the consultation period will be used to guide community-based outreach efforts to the public. This initiative is expected to roll out later in the spring.

“The public feedback supports that we focus our outreach on explaining what technologies have been demonstrated to be effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, how well these technologies work, and how these technologies can benefit you,” says Evan Berry, Acting Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook.

“We have so many great local organizations which already work on climate action, and collectively we are working together to ensure the best coordination of efforts.”

Cranbrook joined the Agents of Change Project in 2022, which is a collaboration and funding agreement with ICLEI Canada.

“The Agents of Change Project provided support to local governments across Canada in building local volunteer programs that addressed climate change adaptation and mitigation measures that supported Community Climate Action Plans,” said city staff.

You can learn more through the link below.

More: ICLEI Canada website