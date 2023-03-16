The Kimberley Dynamiters and Beaver Valley Nite Hawks are squaring off in the Kootenay Conference Finals after both teams made it through a gruelling seven-game series.

The series starts on Friday and Dynamiters head coach Derek Stuart said the team isn’t as familiar with Beaver Valley’s game.

“I’m not too sure what to expect. We haven’t played them since Oct.11 or the 22nd, five months ago,” he said.

“We’re going to have to watch some video on them and get reacquainted with their team.”

He said he does know it will be a hard-fought series though.

“I know a Terry Jones team is going to be hard to play and they are going to be working very hard,” said Stuart.

“It’s only going to be harder than the last series.”

The Dynamiter’s top player so far in the Playoffs has been forward Christian Mealey.

He’s put up five goals and nine assists in 12 games.

Two players are tied for the team lead in playoff points for the Nite Hawks.

Ollie Clement and Kaleb Percival both have 17 points in 13 games.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday, at home in the Kimberley Civic Centre.