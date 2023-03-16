Smoke will be rising in the Elkford area but it’s no cause for concern.

Crews are beginning wildfire mitigation work today and it’s set to last until April.

Work will consist of burning slash piles west of Elkford.

“Controlled burns are best performed at this time of year, allowing the team to maximize safety and maintain control while burning,” said District of Elkford staff.

“These operations do not produce large volumes of smoke, and they are conducted in full compliance with local burning bylaws and venting index. They also provide our firefighters with a valuable hands-on training opportunity!”

The work is being paid for by a grant from the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.