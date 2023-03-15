A forward with the Kimberley Dynamiters was named a KIJHL star of the week after his strong performance in their series against the Fernie Ghostriders.

Christian Mealey tallied four goals and five assists in four games.

One of his goals included the game-winner in game seven to knock the Ghostriders out of the playoffs.

The other two stars of the week were defenceman Kaleb Percival and goalie Connor Stojan, both of the Beaver Valley Nite Hawks.

Mealey and the rest of the Dynamiters will face the Nite Hawks on Friday in round three of the playoffs.