The Columbia Valley Search and Rescue had their work cut out for them over the weekend responding to two different calls about an injured snowmobiler.

The first incident was on Saturday, followed by another on Sunday.

They were both in the Forster area.

Crews stabilized and transported the subjects to the Invermere hospital.

CVSAR wants to thank R.K. heliski and Coldstreamheli for their help with the rescue.