The Didsbury RCMP in Alberta has recovered some stolen items from the East Kootenay including a 2017 GMC Sierra.

Police located the truck as it was being driven erratically through Airdrie.

The suspects then drove through Calgary dangerously through residential neighbourhoods and drove down public walking paths.

The vehicle was ditched near the Calgary airport and the driver was caught with the help of the police dog unit.

From the East Kootenay, the stolen items include the GMC as well as a bunch of electrical wire taken from Sparwood.

Below is a list of the other stolen property recovered

Honda 5000 Generator stolen from a work site in Calgary

Geographical imagining equipment stolen from a worksite in Calgary

Stolen pedal bikes from Didsbury

Stolen electrical wire from Tsuu T’ina Nation

Stolen inventory scanners from Calgary

Stolen 2003 Ford F350 truck stolen from Didsbury

Stolen credit cards and personal identification

The total value of the stolen property is approximately $130,000.

Police arrested a prolific property offender from Calgary.

He has been charged with 23 Criminal Code offences, including possession of stolen property and dangerous driving.

He will appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Mar. 16.

Police say they are still working on identifying and returning the stolen property.