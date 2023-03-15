Construction on the Shadow Mountain sewer system is expected to go ahead in the spring after city council agreed to move forward with the project.

City officials said work to install the sanitary sewer force main and lift stations will go ahead in the spring, with a large portion of the project expected to be finished by the end of this year.

“They’ve been using on-site sewage holding tank systems and those will go offline once the new system is installed,” said Mayor Wayne Price. “They were pretty much meeting capacity and council has committed to making this happen over the last year and a half to two years, so we’re very happy to see it go ahead.”

City staff said the pre-construction estimate showed a price tag of $8.47-million, which includes a 35 per cent contingency fee.

- Advertisement -

The city intends to give the contact to Copcan Civil LP, after they submitted the lowest bid at $6.79 million, excluding that contingency fee.

The project will be paid with a Local Area Service fee, with costs just going to specific residents.

“The shadow Mountain residents will pay for the service installation, rather than all the taxpayers from the City of Cranbrook,” said Price. “It’s exclusively the people who are benefiting from this who will be paying for all the costs associated with the installation.”

City officials said the total cost of the project is expected to come in around $10-million, as the contract award price does not include any required contingency, land acquisition, engineering, consulting, or legal services costs.