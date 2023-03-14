The B.C. government has spread $1 million to nearly 140 sporting events with six being in the East Kootenay.

$4,500 is going to curling or wheelchair curling in Cranbrook.

The Wasa Lake Triathalon will also be getting $4,500.

“Sport events of all sizes motivate athletes to grow and inspire others to play,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport in a release.

“These events also help create vibrant, active and connected communities, and they boost our reputation as a prime destination for sports.”

A gymnastics invitational event in Fernie got $750.

And two alpine or para-alpine skiing events in Kimberley got $5,000 and $7,500.

Another intake for grant applications is expected to open in May.