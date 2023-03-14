The Kimberley Dynamiters have pulled off the reverse sweep knocking the Fernie Ghostriders out of the KIJHL playoffs in a 1-0 game.

The Dynamiters quickly went down 3-0 in the series but fought back to bring it to game 7.

Head Coach Derek Stuart said it was a rough start but liked their fight through the rest of the series.

“We didn’t start well and ended very well. I think last night the game was a very good metaphor for the series. We were really good and they were really good, it was a tight game,” he said.

“After the second period the shots were tied, the score was tied, and the series was tied. It came down to the final period of a hard-fought series it was very entertaining.”

Dynamiter’s goalie Trystan Self made 26 saves to get the shutout.

“Trystan was great,” said Stuart.

“He had a lot of easy saves, but he had a lot of difficult ones and a couple of highlight reel ones as well. In my opinion, he was the difference in the game last night.”

The Beaver Valley Nite Hawks defeated the Creston Valley Thunder Cats last night 3-2 in overtime to take their series.

The Dynamiters and Nite Hawks will meet in the next round.