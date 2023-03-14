Residents may see smoke rising in Cranbrook on Tuesday, as some debris piles are set alight on city-owned property.

Officials said Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services will burn cured piles from last summer’s wildfire reduction work.

The burns will go ahead in areas above Westlawn Cemetery, the Park Royal green belt and near the Idlewild parking lot.

“This is an important step in the process to reduce the risk of wildfire on City-owned properties around the community,” said Cranbrook officials.

Firefighters will be keeping a close eye on the burn piles until the work is finished.