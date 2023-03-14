Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsPlanned burns to go ahead on city-owned property in Cranbrook
News

Planned burns to go ahead on city-owned property in Cranbrook

By Ryley McCormack
(Supplied by the City of Cranbrook)

Residents may see smoke rising in Cranbrook on Tuesday, as some debris piles are set alight on city-owned property.

Officials said Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services will burn cured piles from last summer’s wildfire reduction work.

The burns will go ahead in areas above Westlawn Cemetery, the Park Royal green belt and near the Idlewild parking lot.

“This is an important step in the process to reduce the risk of wildfire on City-owned properties around the community,” said Cranbrook officials.

Firefighters will be keeping a close eye on the burn piles until the work is finished.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News