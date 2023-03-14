Listen Live

RV fire prompts reminder to dispose of cigarettes safely

By Ryley McCormack
Firefighters responding to an RV fire that sparked near Cranbrook's Knights Hall on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services are reminding the public to dispose of cigarettes safely after an RV fire on Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the scene near Knight’s Hall and were able to quickly fight back the blaze.

CFES said nobody was hurt by the fire and firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to the RV.

Officials did not say the cause of the blaze, but they offered a reminder.

“Remember to discard cigarettes safely. The leading cause of fire death remains a result of smoking materials,” said CFES.

 

