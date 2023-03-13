Listen Live

Jaffray gets set for Rebel alumni night

By Josiah Spyker
(Supplied by Pixabay)

The Jaffray Rebel basketball team is getting ready for its alumni game on Thursday.

The proceeds from the game will be going to a good cause.

Jr. basketball coach Morgan Dilts says the money will go to the recovery of coach and referee Brendan Yuill.

“This year’s is a little bit different. We have a local resident that’s having some very significant health issues and it’s going to be a very long road of recovery for him so as a school we thought this would be a good cause to put the fundraising towards.”

He explains how they will be raising the money.

“As far as the fundraising aspect goes we’ll have a concession, I believe there will be a bit of a bake sale and also we have a silent auction going to happen this year to try and generate maybe a little bit more funds for the family.”

The night starts at 5:30 and tip-off will be at 6 p.m.

