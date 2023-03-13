The Jaffray Rebel basketball team is getting ready for its alumni game on Thursday.

The proceeds from the game will be going to a good cause.

Jr. basketball coach Morgan Dilts says the money will go to the recovery of coach and referee Brendan Yuill.

“This year’s is a little bit different. We have a local resident that’s having some very significant health issues and it’s going to be a very long road of recovery for him so as a school we thought this would be a good cause to put the fundraising towards.”

He explains how they will be raising the money.

“As far as the fundraising aspect goes we’ll have a concession, I believe there will be a bit of a bake sale and also we have a silent auction going to happen this year to try and generate maybe a little bit more funds for the family.”

The night starts at 5:30 and tip-off will be at 6 p.m.