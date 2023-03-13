The Golden Fire Department spent the morning battling a fire at the B.C. Provincial Courthouse on Park Drive.

Crews responded to the blaze at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Mike Pecora says the fire was extinguished early into the afternoon.

“We arrived at a fully involved structure fire. There were three apparatus on scene and about 20 members,” he said.

“At about 1:15 this afternoon they deemed it to be fully extinguished. We have crews just doing mop-up and stuff right now.”

The fire department believes no one was in the building when crews arrived.

One firefighter was transported to the Cranbrook hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pecora says they haven’t gotten word yet on the extent of her injuries.

He says the courthouse is a total loss.

“The building was close to being a right off when we arrived on the scene as it had been going for a while. The RCMP has deemed it as arson.”

In a release from the Golden RCMP, police said more details may be released once investigators are able to safely enter the building.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Golden RCMP Detachment at 250-344-2221.