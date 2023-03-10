The District of Elkford is looking to fill volunteer spots for two committees.

The district is seeking three volunteers to sit on the Youth Action Network Commission.

The group focuses on increasing opportunities for meaningful youth engagement and supporting youth-driven projects in the community.

Youths aged 12 and older can apply.

The district is also looking for four volunteers to sit on the recently established Urban Wildlife Committee.

District staff say these volunteers will work with a member of council to advise on issues related to urban wildlife.

Volunteer applications are being accepted until Mar. 20 and application forms can be found here.