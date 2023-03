Slope stabilization work will have Fernie’s Burma Road closed from Monday to Friday next week.

City staff said contractors will begin work on Mar.13 and continue until Mar 17.

Heavy equipment will be operating in the area and the road will be fully closed to traffic.

Officials said there will be no access available between West Fernie and Parkland while work is underway.

Drivers are asked to respect all posted signs, which will be in place on Beach Avenue and farther down Burma Road.