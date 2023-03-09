The Columbia Valley RCMP was called out to an accident on Highway 93/95 after a vehicle struck a power pole.

Police say power was out for some residents.

It happened near Dry Gulch in the morning hours on March 5th.

Police believe alcohol was a factor and an investigation is underway.

An outage listed on BC Hydro’s website says power was out for approximately 922 customers that night due to a motor vehicle accident.

They say the power went off around 3:35 a.m. and was restored by 10 a.m.