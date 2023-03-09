The Columbia Valley RCMP was called out to an accident on Highway 93/95 after a vehicle struck a power pole.
Police say power was out for some residents.
It happened near Dry Gulch in the morning hours on March 5th.
Police believe alcohol was a factor and an investigation is underway.
- Advertisement -
An outage listed on BC Hydro’s website says power was out for approximately 922 customers that night due to a motor vehicle accident.
They say the power went off around 3:35 a.m. and was restored by 10 a.m.