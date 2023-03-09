Elkford’s fire department is going to be starting wildfire mitigation work next Thursday.

Crews will be burning slash piles just west of Elkford.

“Controlled burns are best performed at this time of year, allowing the team to maximize safety and maintain control while burning,” said District of Elkford staff.

“These operations do not produce large volumes of smoke, and they are conducted in full compliance with local burning bylaws and venting index.”

Work is starting on Mar. 16 and will go into April. Residents can expect to see some smoke and small flames.