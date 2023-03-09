Nobody was hurt when a fire broke out in a residential garage in Cranbrook on Wednesday afternoon.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services got the call at about 2:30 and members were sent out to the home along the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue South.

The homeowner was able to slow the spread of the flames with a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived to fully snuff out the flames and prevent further damage.

Emergency Support Services gave the family a place to stay overnight so firefighters could make sure the home was safe for the family to come back the next day.