News

No injuries reported in Cranbrook garage fire

By Ryley McCormack
Firefighters investigating the scene of a garage fire that broke out on Mar. 8, 2023. (Supplied by Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services)

Nobody was hurt when a fire broke out in a residential garage in Cranbrook on Wednesday afternoon.

Cranbrook Fire and Emergency Services got the call at about 2:30 and members were sent out to the home along the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue South.

The homeowner was able to slow the spread of the flames with a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived to fully snuff out the flames and prevent further damage.

Emergency Support Services gave the family a place to stay overnight so firefighters could make sure the home was safe for the family to come back the next day.

