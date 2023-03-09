The southern part of Cranbrook will be without water from Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning while crews work on local infrastructure.

City officials said the work will impact residents in the area between 11th Street South to 19th Street South from 1st Avenue South through to 22nd Avenue South/Victoria Avenue South.

The shutdown is planned to start at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and continue until 8 a.m. the next morning.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to take steps to have a supply of water on hand to use for drinking, washing food and brushing teeth and to fill a tub so that water is available to flush toilets, while the work is being done,” said city staff.

- Advertisement -

Workers will be using the time to replace the pressure-reducing valve on the City’s PRV #3 station, on the corner of 14th Avenue South and 17th Street South.

The City said part of 14th Avenue South between 13th and 14th Street South will be closed while construction is underway and detours will be in place.

“Please watch for and follow all signage. Drivers may also notice signage and flaggers in place earlier in the day Tuesday, as crews unload equipment and materials for the construction work,” said city staff.

Once water service is restored, you may notice discoloured water. If this happens, you should run the cold water tap until it comes out clear.

This will also impact Kootenay Orchards School, and likely both Gordon Terrace and Parkland Middle Schools.