The BCHL is teaming up with a big team to take the league’s showcase to the next level.

The showcase in October will now take place at the Kraken Community Iceplex in Seattle.

The arena is the Kraken’s practice facility. The showcase will host all 18 BCHL teams so they can play in front of NHL scouts and NCAA coaches over a four-day stretch.

“We are thrilled to be taking our Showcase event to the next level by working with the Seattle Kraken,” said BCHL Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Steven Cocker.

- Advertisement -

“Like all of our events, we want to grow them as we move forward. This opportunity will allow us to enhance the experience for our players and staff, while not losing sight of the primary purpose of this event, which is to provide exposure for our athletes to scouts and college coaches.”

Further details for the event will be released at a later date.