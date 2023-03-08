Fernie residents may see a higher tax bill this year, with a proposed 6.8 per cent hike in the draft budget.

The proposed tax increase would mean a $168.25 jump in the annual municipal property tax bill for an average assessed home, worth $880,940.

City staff said this increase is needed to fund the draft Capital and Operating Budgets.

Residents can voice their thoughts on the city’s proposed 2023 budget in a number of ways.

If you missed the survey last month, you can find a link to the feedback form at the end of this article.

The upcoming city council meeting will also have an opportunity to voice your thoughts during a special public input period.

The meeting will go ahead on Tuesday, Mar 14 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

