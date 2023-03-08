The provincial government is holding a series of in-person consultation meetings for Budget 2024.

In-person meetings will be held across the province, but the only one in our region will be in Cranbrook.

“Every year, the Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services holds a public consultation on the next provincial budget,” said provincial officials.

“British Columbians can share their thoughts, ideas, and priorities through a variety of participation options. The Committee reviews all input received and make recommendations to the Legislative Assembly for the next provincial budget.”

The meetings are anticipated to take place in late May and June.

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka is a member of the committee.

Residents are asked to indicate their interest by Mar. 30 using this link.

Virtual sessions will also take place.