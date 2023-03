The Cranbrook RCMP located a newer bike that may have been stolen and is looking for the rightful owner.

During a routine patrol, an officer located a newer Trek road bike.

It was found in the 1400-Block of Cranbrook Street North.

“If you are missing your Trek road bike, and can identify it, we ask that you call the office at 250-489-3471,” says Cst. Katie

Forgeron.