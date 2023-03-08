Cranbrook RCMP is investigating a possible attempted arson after a suspect was caught trying to light a house on fire.

Police officials said a report of attempted arson in the 100-block of 7th Avenue South was called in on Feb 26.

Investigations revealed that an unknown suspect was trying to set fire to the house, but the homeowner wielding a baseball bat chased the person away.

“While fleeing the residence, the vehicle the suspect was driving was damaged. We are currently seeking a 2018-2021 black Toyota Camry with a missing passenger side mirror and a damaged windshield. If you see the vehicle, or know who the registered owner is, we ask that you call 250-489-3471,” said RCMP spokesperson Cst. Katie Forgeron.

Police said nobody was hurt and the building was not damaged in the incident.