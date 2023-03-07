Creston RCMP are looking for a man wanted on 32 different charges.

Police say Chad Meszarosi, 38, is facing charges of breach of release, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter and theft.

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston Detachment,” Staff Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk said in a news release.

“The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody. We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi.”

If you spot him, you’re asked not to approach him but to call 911. If you have info on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

Meszarosi is five-foot-nine (175 cm), 180 pounds (82 kg), with brown hair.

He was last known to be in the Central Kootenay but is known to travel throughout the interior.