The Cranbrook RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

Police said they were called out at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The caller said they were in the turning lane on Cranbrook Street North turning left to go up Victoria when they were struck by an older brown 2000’s Ford Explorer.

The Explorer hit the rear of the vehicle and carried on without stopping.

- Advertisement -

The SUV should have some damage to the front driver’s side.

“If you see this vehicle or are the driver of the Explorer, we ask that you call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471,” says

Cst. Katie Forgeron.