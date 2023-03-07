Kimberley residents can expect to see their 2023 property taxes go up slightly, but not very much compared to other municipalities.

If the 2023 Tax Rates Bylaw is approved by city council, the 2023 property tax will go up by 2.92 per cent.

City staff said inflation and interest rates were a big factor in the increase.

Mayor Don McCormick said they were able to keep the increase low without making cuts to services.

- Advertisement -

“We’re not doing this by cutting. You can always get down to a two per cent, three per cent or four per cent increase if you want to defer investments that need to be made or if you want to make cuts,” said McCormick.

“I think those are always actions of last resort and I would really hate to see us in a position where we are getting defensive because if you do that you pay the price eventually.”

In comparison, Duncan has a 9.57 per cent increase, Cranbrook 5.87 per cent and Castlegar 6.65 per cent.

The first three readings of the 2023 Tax Rates Bylaw will take place during the April 11 council meeting.

It will then be up for adoption on April 24.