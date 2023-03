Cranbrook RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a white 2017 GMC Sierra that was reported as stolen.

Police officials said the owner noticed their truck was missing from the 300-Block of Mission Place on Tuesday morning.

The truck had black rims, a tonneau cover and B.C. license plate N-N-6-7-4-9 at the time it was stolen.

“If you see this vehicle we ask that you call the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471,” said Cst Katie Forgeron.