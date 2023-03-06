The Regional District of East Kootenay has issued a precautionary boil water notice for Moyie’s water system.

RDEK officials said it was issued due to a significant water leak on Campbell between Moyie and Queens.

“The ongoing process of isolating and assessing the leak has resulted in pressure loss within the system and therefore, increased the chances that gravels from the surrounding ground could infiltrate the water system,” said RDEK officials.

Water sampling will be done on Tuesday and Wednesday and the notice will remain in effect until lab results are back in, which could take several days.

“Water intended for drinking, washing fruits or vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute.”