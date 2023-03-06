Crews with the city of Cranbrook will be removing trees from Rotary park either later this week or early next week.

City staff said most of the trees in the park are Manitoba maples or box elders, which suffer from a number of issues mainly weak branches.

They’re also a favourite meal of the common green caterpillar through the summer months.

The city has been slowly removing trees since 2016 to replace them with various species and ornamental trees.

- Advertisement -

City staff said they are doing the work now so it doesn’t impact the shade they give during the summer.

Work is expected to take a few days.