A Fernie Ghostrider and Kimberley Dynamiter were named stars of the month for February.

Ghostrider’s defender Scott Sinclair was the defenceman of the month after tallying three goals and eight assists in 10 games.

Matt Fleet of the Dynamiters was named the goalie of the month.

He won two of the final three February regular season games with a 2.62 goals against average and a .918 save percentage.

- Advertisement -

He also had a strong showing in the first round of the playoffs against the Golden Rockets.

Fleet had a 29-save shutout and a 1.57 GAA with a .942 SP. Fleet stopped 131 of 139 shots in the series.